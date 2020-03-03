Highlights & scores: Section 3 basketball & Section 10 hockey

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lyme boys’ basketball team will be vying for the Section 3 Class D title this weekend after defeating Old Forge in semifinal action in Carthage Monday night.
Lyme was up by 2 points heading into the fourth quarter. It was during that frantic fourth quarter that Lyme's Tyler Wilson reached his 1,000-point plateau.
With 10.9 seconds left in regulation, Shasha Fielteau put Old Forge up by 3.
With time running out, Kyle Gaumes buried the three-pointer from the corner for Lyme, sending the game into overtime tied at 53.
In the extra session, Gaumes sealed it from the foul line.
Lyme went on to defeat Old Forge 62-58 to move on to the Class D final Saturday in Syracuse against DeRuyter.
Highlights are in the video, along with comments from the coach and some of the players.
Also in the video is action from Section 10 Division 1 and Division 2 boys' hockey championships at Clarks University's Cheel Arena.
The Division 2 title went to OFA as the Blue Devils defeated Norwood-Norfolk 1-0 after a Carson LaRose score with 2:30 left in regulation play.
OFA's Kelson Hooper had 26 saves on the night.
The Red Raiders captured the Division 1 title after Massena beat Canton 5-1.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ Section 3 Class D basketball semifinal
Lyme 62, Old Forge 58
Boys’ Section 10 Division 2 hockey championship
OFA 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Boys’ Section 10 Division 1 hockey championship
Massena 5, Canton 1
