Local man’s ‘semester at sea’ turns into ‘stress at sea’ due to coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graduate of Copenhagen Central School has been looking forward to his at-sea semester for years. But with the outbreak of the coronavirus, some countries are turning him and his classmates away.
Melissa Herbert is a Spanish teacher at Copenhagen Central. While she is busy teaching students about the countries of the world, her son is busy trying to get into one.
Zachary Herbert has been stranded in the Indian Ocean for more than two weeks. He's on a cruise ship with 500 other students and professors as part of a Semester at Sea program.
In January, the cruise docked in Japan and Vietnam. As the spread of coronavirus continued, they skipped their stop in China.
"Since they were in Japan and Vietnam, their next two stops, India and Malaysia did not want them to dock, so they spent almost three weeks on the water just waiting for information, trying to find out which countries were going to take them, which ones wouldn't, because of the scare of the virus," said Melissa.
On the ship, students have only a few minutes of WiFi each day, meaning they can't often call family or hear about what's happening with the virus.
"They just don't have answers. It's not as if they said, 'OK, plan A won't work, here's plan B.' There's not necessarily a complete plan B," said Melissa.
Fortunately, the ship was able to dock Tuesday morning at the island of Mauritius and Zach could call his mom.
"We were nervous. We had no idea where we were going, we did not know if any country would accept us, and we were truly stranded for a couple of weeks," said Zach.
The students will stay in Mauritius for five days. After that, they head to South Africa, where there’s no guarantee they’ll be let in.
Everyone on the ship is in good health and is screened regularly for coronavirus.
"He's never really been afraid that they were going to be sick, he's more concerned where they're going to be able to go, where they're not, what's going to happen on the way home, whether or not they're going to be able to come home," said Melissa.
"We're just taking it one day at a time, we're taking it one port at a time," said Zach.
The semester on the ship should end mid-April in Europe, but students have no idea if that will be the case. If they leave now, they won’t get their college credits for the semester they paid for. If they continue, there’s no promise they won’t be stranded again.
