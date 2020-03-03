Man accused of hurting child sentenced to probation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man, who was accused of using physical punishment severe enough to injure a child, will be on probation for 3 years.
Last summer, state police said 32 year old Eric Favret injured his 4 year old son at a Gardnerville Road home using "excessive corporal punishment."
Favret was was originally charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
He pleaded guilty in January in Jefferson County Court to endangering the welfare of a child.
Favret was sentenced Monday to 3 years probation.
