Man accused of hurting child sentenced to probation

By Diane Rutherford | March 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 1:19 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man, who was accused of using physical punishment severe enough to injure a child, will be on probation for 3 years.

Last summer, state police said 32 year old Eric Favret injured his 4 year old son at a Gardnerville Road home using "excessive corporal punishment."

Favret was was originally charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty in January in Jefferson County Court to endangering the welfare of a child.

Favret was sentenced Monday to 3 years probation.

