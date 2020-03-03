Man takes plea bargain in child pornography case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 25 year old Jefferson County man, who faced child pornography charges, took a plea deal in Jefferson County Court Monday.
Walter Zeller was originally charged with two felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.
He pleaded guilty to attempted promoting a sexual performance by a child and will be sentenced April 29.
In April 2019, state police executed a search warrant at 123 Commercial Street, Apt 2-2 in the village of Theresa following an ongoing child pornography investigation.
The investigation was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.
