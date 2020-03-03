Money woes for Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Money problems hit the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority. Its port expansion could be nixed. But major bridge work will go ahead.
It's vital to Ogdensburg. It hosts hundreds of jobs. Its toll bridge is a gateway for commerce. But money is tight these days at the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority.
“We're just short of cash. It's something were all working on from the board down to all of our employees. We'll turn it around. It just takes time,” said Sam Burns, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority chairman.
It's four months behind on payments to the city for airport security. It's behind on a lot of other bills. Paying off the $18 million airport expansion is just one reason.
“We're not looking for a bailout. We think given time...we'll have the money we need to do what we're intended to do here at the Bridge & Port Authority and that is create jobs for the north country,” said Burns.
The authority's port expansion is also now in danger. It's looking into the status of an $8 million state grant it planned to use for its required contribution to the project.
“If we don't get the $8 million, we will not be able to proceed with that project,” said Burns.
City officials say the authority is critical to Ogdensburg's future.
“It's very important for the city of Ogdensburg and our development to go back to being on the map as a trading city,” said Dan Skamperle, city councilman.
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority has its challenges. But it is moving forward on some fronts. Major repair work that is badly needed on the international bridge could start as early as this spring.
It has $18 million in grants to replace decking and steel beams on the ramp. It will also repaint it. The toll bridge is its most profitable enterprise.
“We need to take care of it so it lasts at least another 60 years,” said Burns.
In 2015 the state comptroller said the bridge needed at least $104 million in repair work. The authority is now updating that figure.
