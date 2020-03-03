‘Plan 2014’ to be reviewed, may change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The way water levels on Lake Ontario are regulated will be reviewed and may change.
The International Joint Commission, (IJC) the group in charge of regulating water levels, announced Tuesday it has $3 million for an "expedited review of Plan 2014.'
Plan 2014 is the controversial plan the IJC uses to guide its decisions, as it decides how much water to let out of Lake Ontario and how quickly. Critics of the IJC say the plan doesn’t work; the IJC blames the flooding of 2017 and 2019 on record high water levels on the Great Lakes.
“This 18- to 24-month investigation will focus on gathering information to help inform the critical decisions needed to best manage these extreme conditions, and on providing information that may lead to long-term improvements to the regulation plan,” the IJC said in a statement Tuesday.
“No regulation plan will be able to prevent the extremely high water levels and flows experienced during these periods of record-setting water supplies.
"However, the IJC remains fully committed to finding the best solutions possible for managing levels and flows, especially during these periods of extreme conditions,” again, from the statement.
Who will do the evaluation? That’s complicated, and involves a lot of groups with long titles. The International Joint Commission has broad authority over water levels on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River. It carries out that authority through a series of boards - the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, International Niagara Board of Control, and the International Lake Superior Board of Control.
The evaluation of Plan 2014 will be managed by a sub-committee of those boards, called the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee. The committee is already working on the evaluation “to help the Board with key decisions for this spring.”
There will also be an advisory group to the GLAM committee “made up of people representing a wide range of interests throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system.”
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board has already decided to keep water flows out of Lake Ontario at a maximum during March, and the International Joint Commission has said it might extend that into the first two weeks of April.
