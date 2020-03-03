Robert D. Yates, 94, of Potsdam

He is survived by his son, David and his wife Cathy Yates of Schuylerville, a daughter, Lyda Yates of Missouri, step children, Gary and his wife Carol Palmer of Parishville, Sherry Palmer and her husband Rick Gary of Parishville, Lana and her husband Vernon Hobbs of Mercedes, Texas, Laurie and her husband Marcel Poirier of Cortland, 8 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, several great grandchildren, his extended family, Tammy, Keala and Ethan.