POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert D. Yates, 94, of Potsdam, died on February 28, 2020, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be no services at this time as Robert is a generous donation to science.
He is survived by his son, David and his wife Cathy Yates of Schuylerville, a daughter, Lyda Yates of Missouri, step children, Gary and his wife Carol Palmer of Parishville, Sherry Palmer and her husband Rick Gary of Parishville, Lana and her husband Vernon Hobbs of Mercedes, Texas, Laurie and her husband Marcel Poirier of Cortland, 8 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, several great grandchildren, his extended family, Tammy, Keala and Ethan.
He was predeceased by his daughters, Linda Yates and Rita Lavaway.
Robert was born on August 17, 1925, in Hallsville, MO, to the late, James and Lillian Yates, he was in the Army from 1945 till 1948 earning the World War II Victory Medal. He married Ruth Wilson on September 29, 1985 at St. Michael’s Church Parsonage, she died on January 16, 2015, a previous marriage ended in divorce. Robert worked as a produce manager at A & P in Watertown.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.