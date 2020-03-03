Robert Yetman, 84, of Watertown

Rob was born July 11, 1936, in Claremont, NH, son of Arthur and Donna Persons Yetman. He graduated from Towle High School in1954 and from the ROTC program at the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in finance. He immediately entered the United States Army, serving in many duty stations including Vietnam and Korea, during the Korean Conflict. In 1982, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after twenty-five years of service.