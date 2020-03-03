HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Roy W. Brothers Sr., 75, of Hermon, died on March 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 – 3 PM, funeral service to follow at 3 PM, Pastor William Scott officiating, there will be a get together at the Hermon Fire Dept. after the services.
Burial will be at a later date in the Union Cemetery, DeKalb Junction.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen, son, Roy W. Brothers Jr. of Hermon, daughters, Joyce Ashley and her companion Jim Ashley of Richville, Teresa Brothers and her companion David Smith of Hermon, Susan Thomson and her companion Kenny Thomson of Hermon, Lisa and her husband Jeff Bailey of Martville, a brother, James and his wife Mary Brothers of Madrid, a sister Diane and her husband John Lamay of Ogdensburg, sister in laws, Lodine Brothers of Lisbon, Lisa Brothers of Canton, 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Neal, Rudloph, William and Ernest Brothers Jr., and a sister Shirley Brothers.
Roy was born on July 8, 1944, in Massena, to the late, Ernest and Ethel Brown Brothers. He married Colleen Mouthrop on April 6, 1963 at the United Methodist Church in Canton.
He was a self employed electrician and meat cutter. Previous jobs included, a laborer at Fort Drum and a miner at St Joe’s Mine. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and tinkering with small engines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.