Shamrock Run is just around the corner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It might seem as if it’s too soon, but it’s only about two weeks until the Watertown YMCA’s annual Shamrock Run.
The YMCA's Steve Rowell and Michelle Graham say it's part of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
It starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 on Mullin Street in Watertown.
There's a 5-mile timed run and a 2.2-mile fun run.
You can register and find out more at watertownymca.org. Online registration ends March 10. You can register after that in person at the Fairgrounds YMCA.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.