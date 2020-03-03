Should lawsuits be allowed against IJC over flooding?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The International Joint Commission regulates water levels on Lake Ontario. Should it be subject to lawsuits if there's flooding? Two Congressmen say the answer is yes.
Representatives John Katko and Anthony Brindisi have introduced legislation to try to stop the International Joint Commission from being shielded from lawsuits.
They call it the IJC Accountability Act.
Jefferson County Legislature Board Chairman Scott Gray says the act could add accountability to the organization.
But it would require proof that the IJC is at fault for the 2017 and 2019 floodings on Lake Ontario.
"Whomever along the waterfront that wants to litigate this, they're first and foremost going to have to prove that it's IJC's responsibility that's causing whatever the damage is that they want litigation from. That, I assume is going to be a very high bar," said Gray.
And Gray says it could be expensive to prove it.
Save the River Executive Director John Peach says resources going towards a lawsuit could be better suited elsewhere.
"The resources could be used on helping the communities rebuild. I think that there's a lot of work to do to make our shorelines more resilient and nature based," he said.
A federal law currently grants international organizations like the IJC immunity from lawsuits.
That hasn't stopped litigation from the state seeking more than $50 million from flood damages.
IJC Public Information Officer Frank Bevacqua says lawsuits levied at the organization won't solve the problem of record high water levels in the Great Lakes.
"These actions essentially perpetuate the myth that the IJC can prevent flooding and prevent communities from getting hurt when there are extremely high water levels. And it really doesn't help anyone address the real situation or keep people from getting hurt," he said.
Gray says litigation against the IJC might not be about winning or losing, but about making change.
"If this legislation simply maybe causes some sort of change in policy, that would be a good thing," he said.
This all comes as the IJC has received a total of $3 million from the U.S. and Canada to review Plan 2014.
Some point to the plan as the cause of recent floods.
