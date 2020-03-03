Tomorrow’s Health: Daytime drowsiness, limiting sugar, and screening kids

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Feeling drowsy during the day may put older adults at risk for new medical conditions including diabetes, cancer, and high blood pressure.
This comes from a study from the American Academy of Neurology which interviewed more than 10,000 people, focusing on those 65 and older.
Researchers found that those who have excessive sleepiness had more than two times the risk of developing other health issues.
Limiting sugar during pregnancy
Women should consider limiting sugar during pregnancy.
That's according to a new study in the Journal of Endocrinology that suggests sugar consumption may impact a mother's ability to care for her baby.
The study tested pregnant rats on a high-sugar diet and found they had altered levels of progesterone and dopamine.
Doctors say those changes may cause long-term mental health risks for both mothers and their young.
Screening for early intervention
In a positive report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, more pediatricians are screening kids for developmental delays.
The screening can lead to earlier intervention and better outcomes for children.
The study showed that the percentage of pediatricians screening for developmental delays tripled between 2002 and 2016.
