Video shows crows now roosting in different parts of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Did lethal methods work and scare Watertown's crows away? Maybe from downtown, but not from the city as a whole.
Judy Moore of Paddock Street shared video of what her backyard now looks like in the early morning hours.
She says in the video it's never been like this before as you hear the constant squawking of the murder of crows.
In the video, Judy scans the trees, saying thousands of crows now roost in yards on Paddock Street and Flower Avenue West.
Watertown decided to kill some crows recently in hopes of scaring them and their droppings away from downtown.
