Woman enters plea in connection with Watertown robbery spree

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 21 year old woman, who was indicted in connection with a string of robberies in Watertown, has taken a plea deal.
Alisia Riney pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to two counts of second-degree burglary.
She will be sentenced April 29.
Riney, described by police as an Army deserter from Fort Drum, was arrested in March 2019 and indicted on the following counts:
-first-degree robbery
-second-degree robbery
-first-degree burglary
-second-degree burglary
-2 counts of second-degree assault
-second-degree menacing
According to police, she and two men were involved in a string of robberies between February and March of 2019.
The first was at 135 Scio Street on February 16, where three people entered the home and forcibly stole cash after attacking a 31 year old man. The victim sought treatment for his injuries.
The second incident was February 26 at 735 West Main Street. Three people entered the home and hit a 23 year old man on the head with handguns two of the suspects wielded. The man was also punched and kicked. The suspects stole cash and other property before fleeing. That victim also sought medical treatment.
In the third robbery, at least three people forced their way into an apartment at 325 Coffeen Street on March 4. Several people were inside. At least one of the intruders was armed and the suspects forcibly stole money from a 31 year old man.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.