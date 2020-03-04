2 accused of trying to smuggle drugs into area state prisons

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The union that represents state corrections officers says two women were arrested after they allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Ogdensburg and Bare Hill correctional facilities.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says one incident happened in Ogdensburg Saturday morning when a K-9 sniffed out drugs in a locker in the visitor process center.
The user of the locker admitted she had drugs in her purse. Officers found Percocet pills and suboxone strips in her purse and she admitted she hid more strips in her wig.
State police were called and the woman was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At the Malone prison on Sunday, a K-9 discovered drugs on a woman visitor. The union says she voluntarily surrendered a black latex bundle that was hidden in her pants.
The union says the bundle contained 50 suboxone strips.
She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
