Advocate Drum needs your help

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A group that fights for Fort Drum needs your help.
Advocate Drum lobbies on behalf of Fort Drum, including fighting against troop number cuts, promoting expansions, and standing up for soldiers.
Last year, the group didn't receive any funds from New York.
Advocate Drum needs a way to boost its funding.
Group chairperson Tom Carman says he hopes the community will help.
"Fort Drum is the economic engine for the north country. Many of our local individuals and businesses recognize that. Many of our businesses would not be able to survive without the support of our soldiers and their families. So, this is one way for them to make sure that they've got a voice trying to help support and make sure Fort Drum stays here for the long haul," he said.
There are six levels of membership ranging from $35 to $10,000 per year.
