Drowning in discovery: local prosecutors blast state discovery reform

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials at the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office say they're drowning in discovery.
It's all because New York's discovery reform is putting more work on the plates of prosecutors.
Senior Assistant DA Steven Cole with Jefferson County says he has to work on weekends and at home after hours to review piles of evidence to comply with the state's new discovery laws. And he says at times, it's made him think about leaving the job.
"Is my work life balance so skewed that all I'm going to do for the next 10 years is spend my Saturdays and Sundays at work? I don't want to do that. I'm too old to do that. So, it's definitely been something I've thought about," he said.
Fiften days - that's all the time district attorney offices in New York have to turn over evidence in a case after arraignment.
It's a process called discovery.
That's because of reforms to the state's discovery laws that started this year.
Jefferson County DA Kristyna Mills says it's causing the work for attorneys in her office to pile up.
"Our attorneys typically carry, and this is just felony cases, typically carry anywhere between 80 and 100 felony cases per attorney at one time. And that doesn't include their misdemeanor caseload, and now discovery applies to traffic," she said.
Mills says her office is already short-staffed. Three assistant D-A's have left and, according to Mills, one departure was in response to the increased workload.
They've also been unable to fill an assistant DA position created to help tackle the added work.
Mills says she expects more attorneys could walk away.
"I do anticipate losing some more. I have had attorneys come to me and say that the work that they're having to put in is not worth what they're getting paid, and they're not willing to do it," she said.
Cole says he expects some cases to be dismissed just because they won't be able to review evidence in time.
"We're not going to get the evidence in time to do a prosecution. So, what's going to happen is, you're going to have an arrest, and then you're going to have a motion to dismiss, and the court's going to have to grant it because we haven't met our burden," he said.
Mills says disclosing evidence should be based around the date of a trial.
"Forty-five days prior to any trial, everything should be disclosed. It gives defense council plenty of time to look at it all prior to a trial. And, it gives us enough time to collect it all," she said.
St. Lawrence County DA Gary Pasqua says his office has seen more work due to discovery reform, but has not lost any staff at this point.
We reached out to Lewis County DA Leanne Moser, but haven’t heard back.
