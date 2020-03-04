Gas leak at Evans Mills Stewart’s Shops was ’very minimal'

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - We now know how much gasoline leaked from one of the pumps at Stewart’s Shops in Evans Mills Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the store said 17 gallons of gasoline leaked.
She said less than 13 gallons were trapped in a catch basin, which is designed to separate oil and water and prevent gasoline from entering drainage pipes.
Four other gallons were in the dispenser sump, which is a containment system under the pump, she said.
The spokeswoman said, “The rainy conditions made the spill appear far worse than it actually was. The leak was very minimal and all safety precautions were taken.”
All pumps are now working.
