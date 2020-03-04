Gordon A. LaFaver, 81, of Richville

RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gordon A. LaFaver, age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with burial to take place at a later date at Hermon Cemetery.
Gordon was born in Russell on October 22, 1938, the son of George and Arloine (Eggleston) LaFaver.
He attended Canton School and was drafted into the United States Army where he served for 3 years.
Gordon worked at Diamond International Paper Company in Ogdensburg and began dairy farming in 1958 which he did until retiring in 1992. He then drove school bus for Gouverneur Central Schools, drove tractor trailer for Anderson Trucking Service, and drove bus for St. Lawrence NYSARC.
He married Diane Louise Fowler on October 9, 1965, and the marriage ended in divorce.
Gordon is survived by his children Steven LaFaver of Wisconsin, Susan and Vern Braunschweig of Kansas, Scott LaFaver and Stacey Downing of Richville, his grandchildren Alexandreia, Alyssa, Alana, Elijah, and Garcia LaFaver, Jordan Simpson and Abigael LaFaver, Olivia and Charles Braunschweig, and great grandchildren Giovanna, and Nova.
He is survived by his sister Geraldine Robinson, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Genevieve Carver, and Gertude LaFaver.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Lawrence NYSARC, 6 Commerce Lane, Canton, NY 13617.
