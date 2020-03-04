WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Healthcare has been the number one in-demand occupation for the last decade.
That, executive director Cheryl Mayforth says, is why the WorkPlace has scheduled a healthcare job fair next week.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Watertown's Hilton Garden Inn.
There will be about 20 employers on hand.
Mayforth said job seekers should show up with their resumes, with plenty of question, and dressed for success.
You can find out more by calling 315-782-5292.
