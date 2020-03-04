Highlights & scores: Section 10 overall basketball semifinals

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boys' teams took center stage at Section 10 basketball overall semifinals at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday night.
In the first semi, OFA's Jackson Jones reached his 1,000th point in the Blue Devils' 82-31 win over Madrid-Waddington.
In the second game Malone took down Chateaugay 68-49.
The winner of the Joe Jukoski Award for the 2019-2020 season for overall basketball ability, sportsmanship, community service, and contribution to the sport is OFA's MeSean Johnson.
Also nominated for the award were Harrisville's Jadon Sullivan, Chateaugay's Jonah McDonald, and Madrid-Waddington's Brennan Harmer.
The Lyme basketball team is savoring their thrilling win over Old Forge Monday night in the Section 3 Class D semifinals. The 62-58 victory earned the Indians a berth in the Section 3 Class D final this Saturday in Syracuse.
The 21-1 Indians face undefeated DeRuyter.
In the video are comments from coach Leo Wilson, along with players Isaiah Wilson, Kyle Gaumes, and Tyler Wilson.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section 10 basketball overall semifinals
OFA 82, Madrid-Waddington 31
Malone 68, Chateaugay 49
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 16, SUNY Plattsburgh 5
