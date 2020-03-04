Jefferson County lawmakers show support for 2nd Amendment

Jefferson County lawmakers passed a resolution Tuesday night supporting the Second Amendment. (Source: WWNY)
March 4, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 7:39 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County probably won't become a Second Amendment sanctuary, but lawmakers are voicing their support for the amendment.

They’re also slamming New York’s strict gun laws -- whether the laws are proposed or on the books already.

A group of residents were pushing to have Jefferson County become a place where federal gun laws were enforced, but not state laws, something the county sheriff said wouldn’t fly.

Tuesday night county lawmakers passed a resolution 14-1 supporting the right to keep and bear arms and opposing state laws that would violate the rights of Jefferson County citizens.

