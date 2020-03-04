Jefferson County lawmakers show support for 2nd Amendment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County probably won't become a Second Amendment sanctuary, but lawmakers are voicing their support for the amendment.
They’re also slamming New York’s strict gun laws -- whether the laws are proposed or on the books already.
A group of residents were pushing to have Jefferson County become a place where federal gun laws were enforced, but not state laws, something the county sheriff said wouldn’t fly.
Tuesday night county lawmakers passed a resolution 14-1 supporting the right to keep and bear arms and opposing state laws that would violate the rights of Jefferson County citizens.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.