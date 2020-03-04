Lewis County residents surveyed about life, economy and politics

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College releases its annual Lewis County survey of the community and a majority of Lewis County residents feel the county is headed in a good direction.
In October, the JCC Center for Community Studies Department polled a random sample of 539 Lewis County adults.
They were asked about their quality of life, their feelings on agriculture, the economy, and politics among other things.
The sample group rated their overall quality of life high.
For political ideology, the majority identify as neither conservative nor liberal, but more middle of the road or independent.
Each person was asked their personal opinions regarding hot topic issues today. Overall, the majority support the protection of small farms and the 2nd Amendment. The majority support the president as well.
Most also support a woman's right to choose abortion, the right to same sex relationships, and the legalization of marijuana for both for personal and medicinal use - all things Lewis County officials can take into consideration.
"Some of these results are certinly giving a direction for the leadership for the board of legislators to think about what should we pursue," said Joel LaLone, research director at the JCC Center for Community Studies.
This is the 13th year they've done the survey.
