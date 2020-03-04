Lilliane M. Compo, 72, of Massena

Lilliane worked for a time Alcoa before her marriage when she moved to Canada, working there until 1978. After returning to Massena in 1979, she started working for Massena Central School as the High School Secretary until she retired in 1996. She then continued to work, operating a home group daycare. She retired in 2007. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed crafts, doing cross-stitch and needlepoint, and was an avid reader.