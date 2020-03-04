A little snow & rain possible, but a mostly dry day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some places could get a little snow or mixed precipitation Wednesday morning, but it's only a 40 percent chance.
The afternoon should be mainly dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
There could be another round of snow and mixed precipitation heading into the evening.
There could be a little morning snow early Thursday, but most of the day should be dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be in the upper 30s again on Friday, when he could see a mix of rain and snow.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 20s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-40s.
There's a chance of rain Monday. Highs will be in the 50s.
Snow and rain could mix on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s.
