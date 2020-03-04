Morning Checkup: Orthopaedic services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's no point traveling out of the area for orthopaedic services.
Dr. Bruce Baird and Dr. Steven Fish outlined what's available at Samaritan Medical Center.
They say SMC offers joint replacement and spine surgery.
Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan's Morning Checkup on 7 News This Morning.
The hospital recently received recognition from Blue Cross/Blue Shield for its orthopaedics.
You can call 315-782-1650 to learn more.
