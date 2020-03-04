Mrs. Mary J. Goolden, 96, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Mary J. Goolden, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 3rd at her daughter’s home in the town of Potsdam.
Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Sunday, March 8th from 4-7pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 9th at noon at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant.
Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam.
A full obituary will follow soon.
