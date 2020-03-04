Myrtle A. Hadley, 82, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Myrtle A. Hadley, 82, formerly of Church St., passed away on Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020 at her daughter’s home, under the loving care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Myrtle was born on March 20, 1937 in Rodman, New York, daughter of the late Lyle W. and Mabel V. (Fuller) Nichols. She attended school in Felts Mills and later worked as a dining facility attendant on Fort Drum.
On May 4, 1954 she married Walter G. Hadley. Walter passed away on December 11, 2004.
The best of Myrtle and Walter are their surviving sons and daughters, Craig (Stacy) Hadley; Chris (Julia) Hadley; son-in-law, Wade (Lavancha) Hadley; Diana (former, Bob) Thatcher; Althea (former, Douglas Getman) Hadley; Sheila (companion, Bruce Clemons) Hadley; and Marcia (James) Denardo. There are also many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren surviving.
Myrtle’s hobbies include gardening, sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed reading and loved educating herself on many different subjects.
Per her request, no public services will be held.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
