Cuomo: New York now has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus

“There was another person who was being tested who came in contact with the 50 year old lawyer, a friend of the lawyer’s who he spent time with and in close proximity in a number of situations. That person also tested positive. We then tested that person’s wife, two sons, and daughter, and they all tested positive. And those children attend the West Torah Academy, which, coincidentally, is one of the institutions that was at the meeting with us this afternoon where we decided the protocol there was they would be closed until Friday,” said Cuomo. “Obviously, we’ll have to reevaluate that in light of this new information. But they’re closed until Friday anyway, and they have the people at Torah Academy on notice that they should be looking for symptoms. If they don’t feel well, call the health professional. But that is another one, two, three, four, five people.”