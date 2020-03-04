Cuomo: New York now has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, according to Governor Cuomo.
The governor announced Wednesday afternoon that 5 more people have tested positive for the disease in Westchester County.
“There was another person who was being tested who came in contact with the 50 year old lawyer, a friend of the lawyer’s who he spent time with and in close proximity in a number of situations. That person also tested positive. We then tested that person’s wife, two sons, and daughter, and they all tested positive. And those children attend the West Torah Academy, which, coincidentally, is one of the institutions that was at the meeting with us this afternoon where we decided the protocol there was they would be closed until Friday,” said Cuomo. “Obviously, we’ll have to reevaluate that in light of this new information. But they’re closed until Friday anyway, and they have the people at Torah Academy on notice that they should be looking for symptoms. If they don’t feel well, call the health professional. But that is another one, two, three, four, five people.”
The lawyer is hospitalized in critical condition.
Yeshiva University, where the older of the children is a student, said it is canceling classes at the upper Manhattan campus where he is enrolled.
The positive test results for the new coronavirus that causes coronavirus came one day after Cuomo announced that the student’s father had become the second case in New York state.
The family has been quarantined at home in suburban Westchester County. The neighbor is also self-quarantined at home.
Tests of potential cases in Buffalo, Suffolk County and Oneida County all came back negative, according to state officials.
Cuomo also announced that the State University of New York’s and the City University of New York’s study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea have been suspended effective immediately in response to concerns over novel coronavirus - or COVID-19.
The decision was made based on recommendations from the New York State Department of Health. SUNY and CUNY are making arrangements to bring back all non-essential students, faculty and staff currently studying or working in those countries and begin 14-day quarantine.
All five countries have either been issued a Level 2 or Level 3 travel notice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
