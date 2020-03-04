No coronavirus tests performed in north country...at least not yet

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state now has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus. While health officials say none of those cases are in the north country, there are handful of people who may have been exposed to the virus.
In both Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, health officials say fewer than 5 people in each county are currently under self-isolation after returning from a country where coronavirus is wide-spread. As of now no one in isolation is experiencing symptoms of the virus.
"They may feel fine and could have potentially been exposed to the cornavirus and the quarantine allows us to monitor them for that period of time so that we can ensure they are healthy enough to go out and be with the general public. It's a way for us to prevent the spread of infection," said Ashley Waite of Lewis County Public Health.
She says the county has created a specific plan for coronavirus which includes educating the public, preparing for social distancing, and a surge in cases.
So is coronavirus coming to the north country?
"It's possible. I don't want to say it's a definite, but we are definitely preparing for it to come here and we are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," said Waite.
Governor Cuomo announced Wednesday 5 SUNY/CUNY study abroad programs have been suspended. SUNY Potsdam officials say two students are coming back.
"The students will come back on a chartered plane which will land in Stewart Airport then will be quarantined for 14 days in a dormitory setting," said Cuomo.
So far no one has been tested in the north country for coronavirus, but health officials in Oneida County say two people were tested there after traveling to Italy. Both worked at a health clinic that was closed Wednesday; the two tests came back negative.
