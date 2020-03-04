Public weighs in on narrowing down downtown Potsdam projects

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Potsdam officials are asking the public’s help deciding how to spend $10 million.
The $10 million is part of New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Some proposed projects are on the table and officials want community feedback.
An open house was held Tuesday night. Residents could walk around and rank what projects they support most or least.
Some of those projects include building a downtown riverwalk trail and exterior renovations of the Roxy Theater.
There were over 47 applications from residents and businesses totaling $26 million dollars, but there's only $10 million to spend.
From the full list, there are nearly a dozen projects that are recommended to go forward, and about another dozen are up for more consideration.
“I think they all have potential, but I think I’m more interested in smaller projects that assist a private business, and I’m more supportive of those projects that are really for the public good,” said town resident Chip Morris, who’s also former dean of students at SUNY Potsdam. “I think that some of the major ones like the riverwalk -- I’m a big supporter of those kinds of major projects that so many people will benefit from.”
"To Potsdam you think $10 million is a lot of money, but it's not when you divide it into that many projects," village Mayor Reinhold Tischler said. "We want to revitalize the existing buildings, we want to create new jobs, which is important, and make Potsdam a place to visit, a destination."
None of the projects are set in stone. The public's feedback will be considered in making final plans.
The open house is scheduled for April.
