Register until April 1 for Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 5th Annual Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament will be on June 17, 2020, at the Ives Hill Country Club.
The proceeds raised through the tournament support the Sacred Heart Foundation's mission of providing scholarships for seminarians studying to become priests and brothers of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. This year the foundation expects to provide $93,500 in scholarships.
This year the tournament will use a different format, making it a “high-stakes” tournament. There will be two flights, the A-flight and B-flight.
The A-flight will primarily consist of scratch golfers, while the B-flight will consist of more casual golfers. Winners will receive prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000.
The registration fee will differ depending on the flight your team is registering under. The cost of A-flight team registration is $500 and the individual fee is $125, and the cost of B-flight team registration is $400 and the individual fee is $100.
Due to hosting a more “high-stakes” tournament, the Sacred Heart Foundation is limiting the number of teams to 36; 16 in A-flight and 20 in B-flight.
A completed team registration sheet and payment are due by April 1.
You can register online at www.sacredheartfoundation.com.
Call 315-782-3344 for more information.
