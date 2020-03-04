Rita M. Brabaw, 64, of Canton

She is survived by her husband Charles H. Brabaw of Canton; daughter Angie Esther Margaret Hill; granddaughters, Mikayla Elizabeth Cota and Bailey H. Bratton; step-children, Allison Elliot, Julie Clifford, Dawn Brabaw and Barb Brabaw, as well as several step-grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Lisa (Thomas) Mallette of Pierrepont; Brenda (Chris) Roberts of Hammond; and a brother, Darren (Alice) Greenwood of Crary Mills.