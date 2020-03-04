CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita M. Brabaw, 64, of Canton died peacefully at the Massena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for a short time.
Rita was born April 1, 1955 in Canton, the daughter of Gerald and Ester (St. Dennis) Greenwood. She worked for the Compass Factory in Ogdensburg, Service Master of Canton and on the family dairy farm. Rita loved spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Charles H. Brabaw of Canton; daughter Angie Esther Margaret Hill; granddaughters, Mikayla Elizabeth Cota and Bailey H. Bratton; step-children, Allison Elliot, Julie Clifford, Dawn Brabaw and Barb Brabaw, as well as several step-grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Lisa (Thomas) Mallette of Pierrepont; Brenda (Chris) Roberts of Hammond; and a brother, Darren (Alice) Greenwood of Crary Mills.
Rita is predeceased by a son, Wayne Robert Hill Jr.; her parents, Gerald and Esther and by sisters, Sandra Lynn Simmons and Katrina Marie Latimer.
Calling hours for Rita will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed by her funeral service at 7:00 pm.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the O’Leary Funeral Service, to assist with her funeral costs. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Rita M. Brabaw are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
