State’s coronavirus count reaches 6

NEW YORK (AP) - The wife, two children and neighbor of a New York lawyer who is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19 have also tested positive for the disease.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday.
Yeshiva University, where the older of the children is a student, said it is canceling classes at the upper Manhattan campus where he is enrolled.
The positive test results for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came one day after Cuomo announced that the student’s father had become the second case in New York state.
The family has been quarantined at home in suburban Westchester County. The neighbor is also self-quarantined at home.
The state’s first case, a 31-year-old health care worker recently returned from Iran, was announced Monday.
A state health department lab began testing for the virus over the weekend. Before that, all tests were done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cuomo also announced that the State University of New York’s and the City University of New York’s study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea have been suspended effective immediately in response to concerns over the virus.
Students are being returned to the U.S., where they will be quarantined for 14 days.
