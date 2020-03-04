Teeing up ideas to save Massena Country Club

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Town officials are teeing up ideas to save the Massena Country Club. Without a rescue, the historic club could close for good after this summer.
It was founded in Massena's glory days. Those days are over. The Massena Country Club may have to close. Town officials from Massena and Louisville think it's worth saving.
“It's definitely a tourist attraction to the whole area. It's part of our makeup … That's part of the fabric of what makes this community,” and Steve O'Shaughnessy, Massena town supervisor.
The country club says it can stay open one more season. It's behind $65,500 on property taxes. Declining membership is behind its financial woes.
"The towns want to lend more than just words of support for the country club. One idea being floated is for the towns to run it in partnership with the New York Power Authority,” said O'Shaughnessy.
The towns say it could work like other NYPA-owned recreation sites such as the Massena Beach. It's owned by the authority but maintained by the town. NYPA reimburses the town for that.
“It's a recreation device for the community. And I'm hoping that we can make this work,” said O'Shaughnessy.
The golf course is open to the public. The restaurant was leased by new operators last year. They knew the country club was facing difficulties but said it didn't phase them.
“Major potential. I mean when you look outside of our building and you see the St. Lawrence River, you see all the green and the beautiful trees and everything else out here – I'll tell you what, there's nothing better,” said William Kane, co-owner, Eyland's restaurant.
The country club says it will open as usual this April. It wants to continue operating through the season. It’s hoping the towns and NYPA can take over play from there.
