Watertown man sees backyard flooding go from bad to worse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s gone from bad to worse for a Watertown man. His Morrison Street property flooding time and time again. With the recent snowfall melting, he’s wading in a backyard swamp.
We first met Edward Scharf in June of 2019. His property was flooded then, and time and time again since.
Over the summer, there wasn't much Watertown city officials could do to help him because the origin of the flooding was private property.
Now, that's changed and Scharf is looking for answers.
Every time he has asked city officials for help, he says it hasn't come. He's now on his seventh sump pump, trying to keep up with the water that flows into his yard from a retention pond. It was once hooked up to a pump system, but that system was discontinued 3 years ago. Scharf has seen flooding ever since.
This just isn't right; the fact that no action is being taken is inappropriate," he said.
In June, city officials told Scharf they couldn't help because it was a matter of private properties. But since then, the city took ownership of the 565 Burdick Street property on back taxes, where the water flows from the retention pond to Scharf's yard.
"It's no longer private property. That pond is now draining on city property. Now it's the city's property that the water is coming onto my property," said Scharf.
In the last 8 months, Scharf says the owner of the retention pond property, Dennis Esch, who lives in Nebraska, did have workers start to fill it, but Scharf says that actually made things worse. He says it was only partially filled and in such a way that it created a funnel that empties on the city property, flowing through to Scharf's property.
Scharf has suggested an earthen berm as a temporary fix or reinstalling the pump system in the retention pond. He says officials keep kicking the can on the matter.
"Even a temporary fix would've been an indication that the city was genuine, sincere, and willing to engage in some form of assistance, and none of that has happened," he said.
City Code Enforcement says they wish Scharf had contacted them.
"We thought it was under control last year when Mr. Esch cooperated with the city's requests to fill a portion of his land. Obviously by the complaint, it was not taken care of as well as we thought," said Carolyn Meunier, Watertown Code Enforcement supervisor.
Code Enforcement says they weren’t made aware of the issue until 7 News brought it to their attention. We were unable to reach Esch, but Code Enforcement did. They say they’re asking him to address the issue.
