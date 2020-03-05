FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty C. Doane, 89 of Felts Mills, NY passed away February 29, 2020 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Betty was born April 20, 1930 in Sackets Harbor, the daughter of James and Ethel Love Liptrott. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School. On September 1st, 1948 she married Raymond F. Doane in Adams , NY.
The couple lived in Felts Mills and Betty worked at Calavo Fruit Co. in Sackets Harbor and later at Sherwood Medical in Watertown. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking and baking and watching the birds.
She is survived by three daughters: Darlene Johnson of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Diane Habeeb of Sackets Harbor and Denine Doane of Felts Mills, She has four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond in 2014, a brother Lewelyn Liptrott and a sister Flora Blackwell.
A graveside service will be held April 17th at 10:00 AM at the Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor. There will be no calling hours. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, NY 13204-1305. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.