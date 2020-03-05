Child struck by vehicle in Watertown

By Diane Rutherford | March 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 4:00 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police say a child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the city.

According to police, it happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Gotham Street near Harewood Avenue.

Police said the elementary school-aged child, a girl, was walking on the sidewalk and was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway.

It was unclear if the girl was hit or run over, police said.

