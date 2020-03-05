Copenhagen girls looking forward to sectional finale

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Copenhagen Golden Knights will be looking to add another title to the trophy case as they head to the girls’ Section 3 Class D basketball championship on Saturday.
Copenhagen's road to this year's final actually began last spring.
A loss helped to build this year's success.
"It started after that loss in the regionals last year, we had a bitter taste in our mouth," coach Natalie Scott said. "The girls just wanted to work harder and work more at it."
There's more from the coach in the video, along with players Morgan Smith and Brooke Smylka.
The Golden Knights earned a spot in the Class D championship game by beating Hamilton on Sunday.
They meet top-ranked Brookfield, a team that knocked off Lyme on Sunday.
