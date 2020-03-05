Highlights & scores: overall girls’ Section 10 basketball semifinals

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The girls' Section 10 basketball overall semifinals took center stage at SUNY Potsdam's Maxcy Hall Wednesday night.
In the first contest, the Malone Lady Huskies faced off against Hammond.
Malone’s Madison Ansari recorded her 1000th career point during the game.
Hammond beat Malone 55-36.
Canton's Catherine Chisholm was honored with the 2020 Jan Reetz Award between games. The award is presented to the exceptional girls' basketball player who also exemplifies teamwork, good sportsmanship, dedication, academic achievement, and community service.
Also nominated for the award were St. Lawrence Central's Marissa McLean, Malone's Leah Gallagher, Canton's Sarah Sieminski, and Hammond's Avery Kenyon.
The late semifinal pitted Canton against St. Lawrence Central
In this game, the Lady Larries' Marissa McLean picked up her 1000th career point.
Canton defeated St. Lawrence Central 60-53.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ Section 10 basketball overall semifinals
Hammond 55, Malone 36
Canton 60, St. Lawrence Central 53
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 13, SUNY Poly 12
St. Lawrence 10, SUNY Cortland 5
Women’s college lacrosse
Utica 18, SUNY Canton 9
Clarkson 9, SUNY Oswego 5
SUNY Potsdam 16, Wells 7
Men’s college volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, NYU-Johnson 0
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.