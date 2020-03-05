If coronavirus closes local schools, here’s what would happen

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - If coronavirus closes schools, what would happen? Some schools are getting ready.
A lot of learning takes place online these days. But there could be a lot more of it if the coronavirus forces schools to close. Some schools say they're getting ready.
“In some ways we have the foundations already built to support this. But that would accelerate that process,” said Mark Bennett, Potsdam schools director of technology.
In some cases, students could even attend class via live video. While the student sits at home with their laptop, teachers could explain math or give writing tips in real-time.
“Teachers would be available to give live instruction. And answer any kinds of questions the kids or parents might have,” said Bennett.
Area colleges are also encouraging professors to get ready to teach online. They say even if campus is emptied of students, their mission continues.
“As a college, our main goal is to be able to get students graduated successfully and completing their course work successfully...We would do everything we could to make sure that courses are completed and students can complete their work,” said Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, SUNY Potsdam public relations director.
There are still a lot of variables at play. No one expects every teacher to be able to use all the online tools. And the preferred option is definitely that schools remain open.
“Especially at the elementary level the best instruction does occur with the teacher, able to give that individualized instruction. But if we're in the situation we would do the best we could with the means we have,” said Bennett.
In a sense, they've already done a dry run for this at Potsdam schools. Their high school summer school classes are all taught online. And students seem to learn just fine.
Massena schools are also developing a formal plan to teach students online at home. SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University all say they’re preparing to teach online if schools close.
