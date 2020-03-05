James V. Ruggiero, 63, of Watertown

Jim was born on May 27, 1956, in Brooklyn, NY, son of Charles F. and Joan I. White Ruggiero. In 1972, he graduated from Erasmus High School and attended Kingsborough Community College. Jim enlisted in the United States Marines in 1973 and was a rifleman. Jim did embassy duty in Italy and was also stationed at the Marine Corps base in Lebanon. Shortly after he was reassigned to another duty station, the barracks in Lebanon were bombed by terrorists, and hundreds of his friends were killed. He was honorably discharged in 1977.