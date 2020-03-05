James V. Ruggiero, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - James V. Ruggiero, 63, of Keyes Ave., passed away at his home on March 2, 2020.
Jim was born on May 27, 1956, in Brooklyn, NY, son of Charles F. and Joan I. White Ruggiero. In 1972, he graduated from Erasmus High School and attended Kingsborough Community College. Jim enlisted in the United States Marines in 1973 and was a rifleman. Jim did embassy duty in Italy and was also stationed at the Marine Corps base in Lebanon. Shortly after he was reassigned to another duty station, the barracks in Lebanon were bombed by terrorists, and hundreds of his friends were killed. He was honorably discharged in 1977.
Jim was the Chief of Operations at the Wynmoor Residential Community in Florida from 1992-2006 While in Florida he owned and operated Papa Charlies, selling antique military items. He and his son moved to Watertown in 2014.
Jim was very active in the Marine Corps League and was Commandant of the Marine Corp League Tamarac Detachment #755 in Tamarac, Florida. Jim later rose to the position of Florida State Commandant. Jim received recognition from Lt. General (Ret) Matthew Cooper on December 18, 2002 for his outstanding support of the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Among his hobbies, Jim enjoyed playing video games with his son, editing computer software and was a full- time father.
Surviving are his son Christopher E., Watertown, a brother, Charles F. (Lisa) Ruggiero, Jr., Watertown, three sisters, Grace Gillespie, Brooklyn, NY, Joan (Salvatore) Savino, Las Vegas, NV, Maryann Ruggiero, Mt. Dora, Fl, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A brother John died in 1982.
Calling hours will be Monday from 4pm-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will follow at 7pm with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. There will be a Marine Honor Guard present from 6pm-7pm. Burial will be at a later date in Calvarton Military Cemetery, Long Island.
In lieu of flowers, one may make a donation to the Toys for Tots program, Marine Toys for Tots Program, Gift Processing Center, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1400 Barben- Jones Post, 231 Bellew Ave, Watertown, New York 13601, Tunnels to Towers, Disabled Veterans or to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Jim.
Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
