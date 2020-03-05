Kenneth W. Aldridge, 96, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kenneth W. Aldridge, 96 of State Highway 56, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
There will be no public calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at The Church of the Visitation, Norfolk, at 10:00 am. Interment will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk, at a later time.
Kenneth was born on September 26, 1923 in Chazy the son of Hiram and Cora (LaFountain) Aldridge. He married Theresa Burso on October 8, 1947, she predeceased him on February 18, 2015.
They had seven children; Deborah Villnave of Norfolk; Ronald and Jenny Aldridge of Norfolk; Earl and Sherry Aldridge of Port Orange, FL; Rebecca Blair and companion John Daley of Massena; George and Colleen Aldridge of Black Lake, NY; Robert and Jeannie Aldridge of Chase Mills, NY; Brenda and Adrian Bush of Norfolk, NY; a son in-law Kenneth Blair of Louisville. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by a brother Richard Aldridge of Massena, four half-brothers, Carl Brown, Marvin Brown, Colin Brown, Charles Brown; a half-sister, Kitty Durfesne.
He was predeceased by a sister Helen Ibey; a brother, Harold Aldridge and a half-brother, Jack Brown.
Kenneth was a transport driver for Walsh Trucking and Deluxe Line for many years. He enjoyed playing cards on Sunday with his family. He also enjoyed fishing and sitting on his front porch, he was everyone’s “PaPa”. The family of Kenneth would like to thank Hospice and their nursing staff for the excellent care they provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemoiral.com
