Legally Blonde at Indian River

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Indian River presents:
“Legally Blonde
Indian River High School will present: “Legally Blonde at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts on Friday, March 27th at 7 PM, and on Saturday, March 28th, at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased from any cast member, at the door, by calling Mr. Heck at 315-642-5127, or by emailing: charlesheck@mac.com
The 2 PM show on the 28th will be interpreted for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
“Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.”
This production stars McEwen Thornton as “Elle Woods”, Emmett Young as “Emmett Forrest”, Chelsea Stone as “Paulette”, Zach Winter as “Professor Callahan”, Blake Dolan as “Warner Huntington III, Emma Taylor as “Vivienne Kensington, Adrianna Weldon as “Brooke Wyndam”, and Kayleigh Ronas, Katie Hallett, Shunlei Win, Abbie Davis, Adrianna Weldon, MacKenzie Moore, Nilie Richardson, and Sarah Reis as the Delta Nu’s
Adult Staff:
Stage Director: Kristie Fuller - Music Director: Shavon Lloyd
Accompanist/Pit Director: Russ Faunce, Choreographer: Tricia Moore
Asst. Music Director: Denise Smith – Asst. Stage Director: Jodi Castello
Technical Director: Rachael Robinson, Asst. Technical Director: Amanda Morrison, Producer: Charles R. Heck
Professional Pit Band:
Russ Faunce – Accompanist, Shavon Lloyd – Piano,
Denise Smith – Keyboard,
Jim Wiley, Ashley Rowsam – Woodwinds
Chloe Higgins – Violin
Michelle Neu, Jeff Miller - Trumpet
Steve Martin–Guitar, Chuck Heck-Bass
Ashley Trudell, Joe Geraci - Percussion
