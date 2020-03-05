Legally Blonde at Indian River

March 27-28

Legally Blonde at Indian River
At the Award winning Indian River Theatre for the Performing Arts (Source: Indian River Central School)
By Craig Thornton | March 5, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:49 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Indian River presents:

“Legally Blonde

Indian River High School will present: “Legally Blonde at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts on Friday, March 27th at 7 PM, and on Saturday, March 28th, at 2 PM and 7 PM. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased from any cast member, at the door, by calling Mr. Heck at 315-642-5127, or by emailing: charlesheck@mac.com

The 2 PM show on the 28th will be interpreted for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.

“Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.”

This production stars McEwen Thornton as “Elle Woods”, Emmett Young as “Emmett Forrest”, Chelsea Stone as “Paulette”, Zach Winter as “Professor Callahan”, Blake Dolan as “Warner Huntington III, Emma Taylor as “Vivienne Kensington, Adrianna Weldon as “Brooke Wyndam”, and Kayleigh Ronas, Katie Hallett, Shunlei Win, Abbie Davis, Adrianna Weldon, MacKenzie Moore, Nilie Richardson, and Sarah Reis as the Delta Nu’s

Adult Staff:

Stage Director: Kristie Fuller - Music Director: Shavon Lloyd

Accompanist/Pit Director: Russ Faunce, Choreographer: Tricia Moore

Asst. Music Director: Denise Smith – Asst. Stage Director: Jodi Castello

Technical Director: Rachael Robinson, Asst. Technical Director: Amanda Morrison, Producer: Charles R. Heck

Professional Pit Band:

Russ Faunce – Accompanist, Shavon Lloyd – Piano,

Denise Smith – Keyboard,

Jim Wiley, Ashley Rowsam – Woodwinds

Chloe Higgins – Violin

Michelle Neu, Jeff Miller - Trumpet

Steve Martin–Guitar, Chuck Heck-Bass

Ashley Trudell, Joe Geraci - Percussion

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.