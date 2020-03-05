Living Healthy in Lewis County workshop offered

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County’s Office for the Aging wants people who are motivated about their health to sign up for an upcoming workshop.
"Living Healthy in Lewis County" is free for any county resident living with a chronic health condition.
The six week workshop will focus on how diet, exercise, and habits affect health.
"You know we all have great plans of focusing on health and nutrition but when we set aside time and come together with other people to learn and set goals, it can really help make us change to our daily lives," said Crystal Collette, director Lewis County Office for the Aging.
“Living Healthy in Lewis County” begins March 24. To sign up, call 315-376-5313, extension 5.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.