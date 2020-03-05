Local urgent care prepares for coronavirus testing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark Knowles, a physician assistant at Watertown Urgent Care on Coffeen Street, says the business is preparing to be able to test for the novel coronavirus.
While people should be aware of COVID-19, he doesn't believe it'll become a big problem in the north country.
For those wearing a face mask to protect themselves, Knowles believes that can create a false sense of security.
“That’s an overreaction - various protective things like that. I think people are panicky, they’re walking around wearing a mask thinking that’s going to help. No. Just wash your hands, live your life normally, and you’ll be fine,” he said.
Knowles advises if you’re concerned that you have the coronavirus, stay home and call a hospital or urgent care for information, rather than going into the urgent care or emergency room and potentially spreading illness.
