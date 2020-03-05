Man arrested in connection with Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man wanted on a parole warrant for nearly two years was charged in the shooting at a Watertown convenience store last week.
Watertown city police say 31 year old James Whitfield was charged Thursday morning with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting at the Sunoco Food Mart on State Street in the early morning hours of February 26.
He had been in Jefferson County jail for a couple of days.
Police say Whitfield was wanted on a parole violation since May 2018. He was on parole for a first-degree robbery conviction and assigned to New York City.
He was apprehended Tuesday evening while leaving the home of an acquaintance at 238 Francis Street.
Police say he surrendered to members of the city's Special Response Team and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team.
In the incident last week, police said a black male standing in the convenience store parking lot at the corner of State and William streets fired at least one round at a four-door sedan that was pulling out of the parking lot.
The vehicle was able to drive to an address a few blocks away, where it was discovered a bullet struck a rear tire, causing it to go flat.
The suspect was driven away in a red Ford Escape, which was last seen driving west on State Street.
Whitfield is scheduled for arraignment in Watertown city court.
