Mostly cloudy & mostly dry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be a typical March day.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.
Snow and mixed precipitation could move quickly through parts of St. Lawrence County during the afternoon, but most of the day should be dry.
Temperatures will drop a little above and below freezing overnight.
Friday will be another cloudy day. We could see some snow by late morning, which could mix with rain before changing to all rain for the afternoon. Rain changes back to snow in the evening before drying up Friday night.
Temperatures drop into the teens by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny with highs around 30.
It will be mostly sunny and around 45 on Sunday.
It will be around 50 on Monday with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Rain and snow could mix on Tuesday and we’ll have partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday and in the 30s on Wednesday.
