2 new COVID-19 cases in state have no known links to other patients

NEW YORK (WWNY) - There are two more cases of COVID-19 in New York state, bringing the total number of people infected with coronavirus to 13.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the two newly confirmed cases have been diagnosed in individuals with no connection to other people with the disease.
The two new patients are a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. They are both hospitalized in intensive care.
He says the new patients have not traveled to a region where there is an outbreak.
On Wednesday, officials announced a cluster of cases connected with a 50 year old lawyer from Westchester County hospitalized with the disease.
They include the wife, two children, a neighbor, a friend of the lawyer and members of that man's family.
A college the lawyer's 20 year old son attends and the school where his 14 year old goes both cancelled classes.
The state’s first COVID-19 case -- a 39 year old health care worker -- was announced Sunday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that her condition is improving.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.