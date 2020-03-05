New Watertown Rapids GM preps for upcoming baseball season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - c
The Rapids head into the new season with a new general manager. Oswego native Nicholas Czerow is taking over the reigns from Brandon Noble, who now works at Jefferson Community College.
The SUNY Cortland product says he's ready for the challenge ahead.
"It's been a fun challenge so far getting to know the area, getting to meet all the movers and shakers in the area," he said. It's been very welcoming to me and we have a lot in front of us to grow the brand here, so we're just looking forward to the season coming up.
You can hear from from the new GM in the video.
It's never too early to secure tickets for the upcoming Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season that just three months away.
You can email Czerow at rapidsnicholas@gmail.com or call the office at 315-836-1545. You can also keep up with what’s going on at watertown-rapids.com.
